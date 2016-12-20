More honors for Regan Rome

Regan Rome became the eighth athlete in the history of the Colonial Athletic Association to receive Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors in two sports.

The Dallas graduate and William & Mary junior received the award for cross country Dec. 16. Earlier this year, she was honored at the end of her sophomore track and field season.

The CAA selects one athlete in each sport, then names an overall Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2016-17 in the summer.

Rome is the first to receive a CAA Scholar-Athlete Award for a sport twice in the same calendar year. She was recently named Athlete of the Year for cross country for the second straight year.

Rome led William & Mary to the conference title and was the only CAA woman to qualify for this year’s NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.