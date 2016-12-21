Sunshine, slight chance of snow predicted as the weekend approaches

Aside from a slight chance of snow and rain showers on Thursday, sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures are expected in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 23 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today, with a high near 37. Clouds will increase into tonight, with a low around 30.

A slight chance of snow showers is possible before noon Thursday, followed by a chance of rain and snow showers for the remainder of the day. Less than half an inch of total snowfall accumulation is expected, and the high will be near 38.

Mostly cloudy skies are predicted for Thursday night, with a low around 27.

Sunny skies will round out the week on Friday, with a high near 39. Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Friday night, with a low around 29.

By Travis Kellar tkellar@timesleader.com

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

