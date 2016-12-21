AAA: Average gas prices up a few cents from last week

Average gas prices did not budge overnight, but all are up a few cents from last week.
AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:
• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.47 today, unchanged overnight and up 3 cents in the last week.
• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.44 today, unchanged overnight and up 2 cents in the last week.
• National gas average at $2.25 today, unchanged overnight, up 3 cents in the last week.
