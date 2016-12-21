Baby To Be 3D ultrasound service in Plymouth Township is all about creating memories

For more information about Baby To Be 3D, visit www.baby2be3d.com or the company’s Facebook page .

PLYMOUTH TWP. — It was hard for Destinney Matthews to describe the experience of seeing her unborn child on a 60-inch flat screen TV in high definition.

But after a session at Baby To Be 3D, where she and family members posed for photos with screen shots of the ultrasound footage, she eventually was able to put into words why she booked two sessions within 24 hours.

“I feel more connected to her,” said Matthews, of Scranton, who’s due to give birth to a girl on Jan. 29. “I know who she is in there.”

Baby To Be 3D, an elective ultrasound service that provides two-dimensional, three-dimensional and high-definition ultrasounds for expectant mothers, opened on West Main Street in August. The business also offers space for baby showers and gender reveal parties. Packages for ultrasounds begin at $40 and range up to $110.

Owner Shannon Shovlin, a registered sonographer with seven years experience, said she started the business because she wanted to take what she loves about her hospital job and expand on it.

“I love scanning babies,” she said. “I got burnt out on diagnostics. When you get an ultrasound at the doctor, you’re looking for defects. This (elective ultrasound) is the fun part.”

She said doctors won’t typically schedule a 3D scan unless medically necessary. In a normal pregnancy, 2D, black-and-white ultrasounds are the norm, she said.

“This is the horse and pony show,” she said. “You can see if the baby has mom’s nose or dad’s nose. You can see your cute little pumpkin and enjoy your pregnancy.”

Shovlin said she stresses to clients that the experience is for entertainment purposes only and ensures mothers are under the care of a doctor at the time of the ultrasound.

However, if defects and other problems are detected during a session, Shovlin will wait until afterward to call a client’s physician with any suspicions about the fetus’ health. “This does not replace a doctor’s care,” she said.

For Matthews, the experience was more than entertaining – it provided her with memories to share with her daughter in the future.

Tiffany Matthews, Destinney’s mother, said Destinney initially booked a session in November because Tiffany’s mother had been diagnosed with an illness and was only given two weeks to live.

“We wanted her to see the baby before she passed,” said Tiffany Matthews. “It was so exciting for her, in her last days, to get to see the baby she wouldn’t have gotten to see.”

Shovlin said the equipment she uses is the “Cadillac” of ultrasound machines, part of the Samsung Medison line.

“Buying a machine is like buying a house,” she said. “I knew what I wanted — I wanted the highest technology out there. I wasn’t going to settle.”

In terms of providing a unique experience, the technology seems to be paying off. During Destinney Matthews’ third session, she considered coming back for a fourth time.

“When I see people experience this, I know why I do what I do,” said Shovlin. “It’s creating a memory. You may not remember what’s on the ultrasound, but you’ll remember doing this.”

By Sarah Hite Hando shando@timesleader.com