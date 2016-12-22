Sunshine, wintry mix in the forecast leading up to Christmas Day

The Wyoming Valley could see some mixed precipitation as the weekend approaches, but sunshine is expected on Christmas Day.

According to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service, a clipper system may bring wintry mix to the region early Saturday morning. Ice accumulation is possible for some areas, especially in higher elevations.

Holiday travelers are urged to monitor the forecast as details become more clear.

The holiday forecast

The National Weather Service indicated it was 38 degrees as of 5:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and overcast skies were reported.

Scattered snow showers are possible before 8 p.m. today, followed by scattered flurries and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, and the high will be near 39.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow into tonight, with a low around 27.

Mostly sunny skies will round out the week on Friday, with a high near 39.

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies, along with a chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Rain showers will be possible after 10 a.m., and the high will be near 41.

Mostly cloudy skies will carry over into Saturday night, with a low around 29.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Christmas day, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Sunday night, with a low around 30.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NWSLogo_400x400-14.jpg

By Travis Kellar tkellar@timesleader.com

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews