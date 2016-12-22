AAA: Average gas prices climbed across the board overnight

Average gas prices climbed by a penny across the board overnight, and are up a few cents from last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas price:

• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.48 today, up a penny overnight and up 4 cents in the last week.

• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.45 today, up a penny overnight and up 3 cents in the last week.

• National gas average at $2.26 today, up a penny overnight, up 3 cents in the last week.

