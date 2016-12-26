Freezing rain may make traveling home tricky on Monday

Travelers headed home from the weekend holiday will be greeted with a freezing rain advisory from the National Weather Service.

The NWS indicated it was 31 degrees at 7 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. The advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Monday, as light freezing drizzle or scattered freezing rain showers and winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour move through the Northeastern Pennsylvania region.

As the day wears on, the temperature will get warmer leading to just rain by the evening. A low of 40 is predicted.

People going back to work after the long weekend enjoy a mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high of 47 and a low of 29. There is a 30 percent chance of rain. Any precipitation will amount to less than a tenth of an inch.

Wednesday will be the best chance for snow with a high of 36 and a low of 29.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_rain-1.jpg

By Melanie Mizenko mmizenko@timesleader.com

Reach Melanie Mizenko at 570-991-6116 or on Twitter @TL_MMizenko

Reach Melanie Mizenko at 570-991-6116 or on Twitter @TL_MMizenko