Slightly warmer temperatures, snow predicted for the holiday weekend

The Wyoming Valley will usher in the new year with a chance of snow throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 31 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and mostly cloudy skies were reported.

Cloudy skies are expected today, along with scattered snow showers after 2 p.m. A 50 percent chance of snow is predicted, and less than a half an inch of snow is expected. The high will be near 34.

Mostly cloudy skies are predicted for tonight, along with scattered snow showers before 8 p.m. A 50 percent chance of snow is predicted, and less than half an inch of snow is expected. The low will be around 22.

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 37.

Cloudy skies will carry over into Saturday night, along with a slight chance of snow showers after 8 p.m. The low will be around 31.

Mostly sunny skies will usher in the new year on Sunday, along with a slight chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. The high will climb to 41.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Sunday night, along with a chance of freezing rain after 2 a.m. The low will be around 30.

