AAA: Average gas prices climbed by 5 cents from last week

Average gas prices climbed overnight, and all averages are up by at least a nickel from last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:

• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.54 today, up a penny overnight and up 6 cents in the last week.

• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.52 today, up a penny overnight and up 6 cents in the last week.

• National gas average at $2.32 today, up 2 cents overnight, up 5 cents in the last week.

By Travis Kellar tkellar@timesleader.com

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

