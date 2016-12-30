AAA: Average gas prices climbed by 5 cents from last week

Average gas prices climbed overnight, and all averages are up by at least a nickel from last week.
AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:
• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.54 today, up a penny overnight and up 6 cents in the last week.
• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.52 today, up a penny overnight and up 6 cents in the last week.
• National gas average at $2.32 today, up 2 cents overnight, up 5 cents in the last week.
Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s gas price page for a comprehensive look at gas prices in the area!
AAA Mid-Atlantic Logo.jpg
Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews