Several Luzerne County tax breaks expiring this year

Controversial decade-long tax breaks are set to expire early this year, possibly the end of this month, for two large commercial properties in the CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park in Jenkins Township, a review of Luzerne County assessor’s office records shows.

Real estate tax forgiveness will run out on another 10 properties in the county by the end of this year, records show.

Critics have maintained tax-break programs unfairly give select properties a government-funded competitive advantage, while supporters argue much of the development here wouldn’t exist without tools to attract employers and developers who are offered incentives in other states.

The two breaks expiring soon had been granted by all three taxing bodies — school, county and local — under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, also known as LERTA. The county assessor’s office is reviewing past records to determine the exact cut-off date.

Under the LERTA, owners pay taxes on the land but not new structures for 10 years.

Both properties are owned by entities linked to Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services, which developed the CenterPoint park.

The first is a warehouse and truck terminal at 185 Center Point Boulevard occupied by Men’s Wearhouse, according to county records and an online Mericle property description.

The property owner, Mericle 185 Centerpoint East LLC, has been paying taxes on the $390,300 assessment for the 24.17 acres, which equates to a combined $8,793 in real estate tax payments under current rates.

The payment will increase by $123,650 when the structure, which is assessed at $5.49 million, becomes taxable.

Owned by Mericle 220 Armstrong LLC, the second property is a warehouse, office and truck terminal that has been occupied by FedEx Ground at 220 Armstrong Road, according to county records and Mericle postings.

Mericle 220’s tax payment will increase from $9,360 to $49,550 with the added taxation of a structure assessed at $1.78 million, records show. The land, totaling 13.47 acres, is assessed at $415,500.

FedEx recently relocated most of its operation from the Mericle CenterPoint property to a new distribution center on Freeport Road in the Grimes Industrial Park in Pittston Township, a FedEx representative said Wednesday.

A Mericle representative could not be reached for comment Wednesday on two attempts seeking information on future plans for the Armstrong Road property or comment on the expiring tax breaks.

Three other LERTA breaks are listed as expiring by the end of 2017, with the exact termination date still under review, county records show:

• A commercial warehouse owned by Mericle 100 Centerpoint East LLC in CenterPoint with a structure assessment of $2.48 million.

• A warehouse structure assessed at $2.6 million owned by Texas-based RT Capital Road LLC on Capital Road in Jenkins Township.

• Lowe’s Home Centers Inc.’s warehouse on Centerpoint Boulevard in Jenkins Township — a building assessed at $26.9 million.

The Lowe’s property is among the top 20 highest valued commercial properties in the county, and the addition of the structure to the tax rolls will generate $606,295 for taxing bodies based on current tax rates.

Seven properties in the county also will lose Keystone Opportunity Zone real estate tax exemption by the end of the year, county records show. While there are different variations of this break, also known as the KOZ, the participants nearing expiration were entitled to a decade free of real estate tax on both land and structures, officials said.

The Hazleton area economic development agency CAN DO Inc. owns five of these expiring KOZ properties — all undeveloped tracts in Butler and Hazle Townships, county records show.

Mericle entities own the remaining two, both in Hazle Township — a vacant parcel on Oak Ridge Road belonging to Mericle Humbolt 40 LLC and a warehouse on 41 acres assessed at $11.48 million on North Park Drive owned by Mericle 2 North Park LLC, records show.

By Jennifer Learn-Andes jandes@timesleader.com

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

