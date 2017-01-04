Luzerne County elevator involved in prison deaths examined

Luzerne County prison inmates were placed on lockdown Wednesday as around 25 inspectors, attorneys and videographers examined the elevator linked to the July death of an inmate and correctional officer.

The inspection was conducted from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., said county Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo.

“It was a long process, but everyone had an opportunity to complete a thorough review,” Crocamo said.

The inspection stemmed from a court action that required the county to preserve the elevator and hold off on repairs until an examination could be arranged to secure evidence that may be needed for potential future litigation involving the deaths.

Schindler Elevator Corp., which had been involved in the elevator’s maintenance, initiated the court action. Other parties intervened seeking the opportunity to participate in the inspection, according to court records — elevator installer Otis Elevator Company; Nagle Elevator Inspections & Testing LLC, which may have inspected the subject elevator; and representatives of the deceased.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no litigation has been filed over the deaths, Crocamo said.

The prison’s fifth-floor elevator door immediately gave way at the base July 18 when inmate Timothy Darnell Gilliam Jr., 27, fell backward and hit the elevator door at the facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre, pulling 25-year-old prison corrections officer Kristopher D. Moules with him, a criminal investigation concluded.

The men fell 59 feet and 1 inch from the fifth floor to the top of the elevator car, which was stationary on the ground floor, and both died of multiple traumatic injuries, officials have said.

The elevator, which services five floors and a ground level, was deemed inoperable until repairs are made, the state Department of Labor and Industry decided after the deaths.

A representative of KONE Inc., based in Moline, Illinois, also participated in Wednesday’s inspection on the county’s behalf to gather information needed to develop an elevator repair plan, Crocamo said. The company must submit proposed repairs to the state labor department and obtain a state building permit, she said.

The prison must function with one elevator until repairs are completed.

The inspection group started at the fifth floor, where the elevator car had been moved, Crocamo said. The car was lowered to each floor, with no passengers, as the inspection process repeated at each level. Boards were reinstalled blocking access to the elevator on each floor.

Inspection participants did not collectively share any findings during their examination Wednesday, Crocamo said.

Stephen Carr, a forensic elevator expert from California who holds a doctorate in engineering and computer sciences, told the Times Leader in July he believes the malfunction stems from a problem with the devices called “gibs” that keep the bottoms of elevator doors in their tracks.

Gibs that are loose, old or worn can give way under pressure and swing in and out at the bottom like dog doors, Carr has said.

The county prison elevator had a valid state inspection certificate at the time of the deaths, county officials have said.

A lockdown was required for security purposes, Crocamo said. Prison officials also performed background checks of all inspection participants.

Crocamo http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_crocamo.jpg Crocamo

By Jennifer Learn-Andes jandes@timesleader.com

