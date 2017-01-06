Sunshine, frigid temperatures expected for most of the weekend

Sunshine is expected for most of the weekend in the Wyoming Valley, but the region could see some snow on Sunday.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 22 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and mostly cloudy skies were reported.

Partly sunny skies are expected today, with a high near 27. Mostly cloudy skies will carry over into tonight, with a low around 13.

Partly sunny skies are predicted for Saturday, with a high near 22. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Saturday night, with a low around 11.

Sunday will once again bring partly sunny skies, but there will also be a 30 percent chance of snow showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The high will be near 22.

Mostly cloudy skies are predicted for Sunday night, along with a slight chance of snow showers before 8 p.m. The low will be around 9.

By Travis Kellar tkellar@timesleader.com

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews