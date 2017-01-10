Senior Center menu for week of Jan. 16

The following is the menu for area senior centers for the week of Jan. 16:

MONDAY: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

TUESDAY: Lemon pepper pork loin, boiled new potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, whole wheat dinner roll, cookie, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Crispy baked fish, green beans, stewed tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, crackers, fresh fruit salad, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Roast turkey, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, graham crackers, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Beef and bean chili, mixed vegetables, cornbread, birthday cake, milk and coffee.

/