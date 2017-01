Marilyn Gregorski shares this photo of a penguin house at Longwood Gardens at Kennett Square in Philadelphia. Marilyn visited the gardens over the Christmas holiday and says the gardens glow with over 500,000 twinkling lights throughout the inside conservsatory with dancing water fountains and glittering trees on the grounds.

