Back Mountain Chamber remains hopeful for successful spring food drive

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Chamber’s Food Drive Committee would like to remind the community that its 2017 Spring Food Drive is at its half-way point and remains hopeful for a successful food drive.
All non-perishable items are being accepted. Monetary donations may be made payable to the Back Mountain Food Pantry and mailed directly to the Back Mountain Chamber at 1192 Twin Stacks Drive, Dallas, PA 18612. All monetary donations will be delivered to the food pantry along with the food donations.
This year’s food drive runs from March 18-April 8 and collection containers have been placed at:
Back Mountain Memorial Library
Bernie’s Pizza
Brand & Coslett Family Dentistry
Chris’s Auto Repair
Community Bank
Dallas Elementary
Dallas High School
Dallas Middle School
Dallas Wycallis Elementary
Family Hearing Center
First Keystone Community Bank
FNCB
Frontier
G + Me Children’s Yoga & Boutique
Hilbert’s Equipment & Welding, Inc.
Hillside Farms Dairy Store
I’m Big Now Preschool / Kindergarten
Ideaworks Marketing
Jack Williams Tire
Lake-Lehman Jr/Sr. High School
Lake-Lehman Lake/Noxen Elementary
Lake-Lehman Lehman/Jackson Elementary
Lake-Lehman Ross Elementary
Luzerne Bank
M&T Bank – Dallas
M&T Bank – Shavertown
Misericordia University
NBT Bank
Northeast Title and Tag
Offset Paperback Manufacturers
Penn State Wilkes-Barre
Pulverman
Senator Lisa Baker’s Office
The Medicine Shoppe
Thomas’ Family Markets – Dallas
Thomas’ Family Markets – Shavertown
Tom Ochman Coins & Jewelry
Valentine’s Fine Jewelry
Wild Birds Unlimited
Members of the BMC’s Spring Food Drive Committee are Bill and Sandy Race (co-chairs), Kristyn Ecenrode, Doreen Johnson, Bill Leandri, Donna Luksh, Atty. Thomas Mosca, Cindy Post-Mitchell, Susan Slocum, Cindy Thomas, Chelsey Tupper, Alison Zurawski.
For more information, contact the Back Mountain Chamber at 570-675-9380 or email at [email protected] Visit us online at www.backmountainchamber.org.