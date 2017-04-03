Back Mountain Chamber remains hopeful for successful spring food drive

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Chamber’s Food Drive Committee would like to remind the community that its 2017 Spring Food Drive is at its half-way point and remains hopeful for a successful food drive.

All non-perishable items are being accepted. Monetary donations may be made payable to the Back Mountain Food Pantry and mailed directly to the Back Mountain Chamber at 1192 Twin Stacks Drive, Dallas, PA 18612. All monetary donations will be delivered to the food pantry along with the food donations.

This year’s food drive runs from March 18-April 8 and collection containers have been placed at:

Back Mountain Memorial Library

Bernie’s Pizza

Brand & Coslett Family Dentistry

Chris’s Auto Repair

Community Bank

Dallas Elementary

Dallas High School

Dallas Middle School

Dallas Wycallis Elementary

Family Hearing Center

First Keystone Community Bank

FNCB

Frontier

G + Me Children’s Yoga & Boutique

Hilbert’s Equipment & Welding, Inc.

Hillside Farms Dairy Store

I’m Big Now Preschool / Kindergarten

Ideaworks Marketing

Jack Williams Tire

Lake-Lehman Jr/Sr. High School

Lake-Lehman Lake/Noxen Elementary

Lake-Lehman Lehman/Jackson Elementary

Lake-Lehman Ross Elementary

Luzerne Bank

M&T Bank – Dallas

M&T Bank – Shavertown

Misericordia University

NBT Bank

Northeast Title and Tag

Offset Paperback Manufacturers

Penn State Wilkes-Barre

Pulverman

Senator Lisa Baker’s Office

The Medicine Shoppe

Thomas’ Family Markets – Dallas

Thomas’ Family Markets – Shavertown

Tom Ochman Coins & Jewelry

Valentine’s Fine Jewelry

Wild Birds Unlimited

Members of the BMC’s Spring Food Drive Committee are Bill and Sandy Race (co-chairs), Kristyn Ecenrode, Doreen Johnson, Bill Leandri, Donna Luksh, Atty. Thomas Mosca, Cindy Post-Mitchell, Susan Slocum, Cindy Thomas, Chelsey Tupper, Alison Zurawski.

For more information, contact the Back Mountain Chamber at 570-675-9380 or email at [email protected] Visit us online at www.backmountainchamber.org.