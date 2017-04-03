Luzerne County Children and Youth license restored

Luzerne County’s Children and Youth agency has reversed a provisional license downgrade first imposed in September 2015, officials announced at a media conference Monday in the courthouse.

“We are celebrating. It’s very exciting. I’m re-energized. It’s just incredible,” said Joanne Van Saun, a 30-year agency employee, who was promoted to the head post in March 2016.

The agency’s license was initially reduced to provisional status after a review stemming from the death of a child and other inspections that found “some serious concerns regarding agency practice as well as regulatory violations.” Subsequent inspections prompted the state to continue the provisional license two more times.

Another failure to restore the license would have been particularly worrisome because state law allows a maximum four consecutive provisional certificates before the state assumes management of an agency, the state had warned.

As part of its efforts to avoid another provisional license, the county administration had hired Ridge Policy Group LLC at a cost of $10,000 per month from Jan. 1 through April 30, according to a contract county Manager C. David Pedri approved in December.

The company, which includes former Gov. Tom Ridge as a partner, was credited with helping York County restore its license in November after four provisionals, according to published reports.

Ridge Policy senior government affairs specialist Beverly Mackereth, who was involved in the York County assignment, also assisted Luzerne County. She was appointed deputy secretary of the state welfare department’s Office of Children, Youth and Families in 2011 and was named acting state welfare department secretary in 2013.

At the conference Monday, Pedri credited Children and Youth staffers and the “dedication” and “zeal” of Van Saun for the license restoration.

“We now stand at full licensure status ready to take on the challenges of the day,” Pedri said, calling it a “great day in Luzerne County.”

County officials have blamed staffing shortages on some of the problems cited in state inspection reports.

Pedri said he expects to be down to 10 agency caseworker openings by the end of this month, compared to a high of more than 30 vacancies. The agency would have 108 caseworkers at full complement, Van Saun said.

Agency employees have “persevered” and worked hard to restore the license while facing staffing shortages and an alleged firebombing of a portion of the human services building in downtown Wilkes-Barre last month, Pedri said. That crime is still under investigation, officials said.

Caseworkers have one of the most, if not the most, difficult jobs in county government because they must enter homes to investigate alleged abuse or neglect, often encountering “emotionally charged situations,” Pedri said. The more than 90 caseworkers continue their work because they want to help children and families and “truly provide services,” he said.

Agency employees now have access to a virtual private network that allows them to keep tabs on agency business while they’re out of the office, Pedri said.

The agency also worked with the consultant to streamline agency processes, Van Saun said.

The state Department of Human Services said the license was restored through March 27, 2018, because the department determined “significant progress” had been made implementing a corrective plan approved by the state in November.

“The department commends you and your staff for implementing the plan of correction in a timely manner and demonstrating a commitment to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of the children served,” said a licensing letter sent to Van Saun.

State Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, who has focused heavily on agency concerns, issued a statement Monday afternoon, saying the license restoration was “wonderful news.”

“The license upgrade is a well-deserved recognition by the Department of Human Services of the ongoing efforts by administrators and hard-working staff to deliver the best possible care and services to the children of our county,” Toohil wrote.

Luzerne County Children and Youth Director Joanne Van Saun and county Manager C. David held a media conference at the courthouse Monday announcing the state’s decision to reverse the agency’s provisional license. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_childrenyouth-1.jpg Luzerne County Children and Youth Director Joanne Van Saun and county Manager C. David held a media conference at the courthouse Monday announcing the state’s decision to reverse the agency’s provisional license. Times Leader staff photo

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

