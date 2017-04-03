Man on the street: ‘If you could be anything at all, what would you be?’

“I like to be around people so maybe a doctor or a forensic nurse who counsels rape victims.”
“I like to be around people so maybe a doctor or a forensic nurse who counsels rape victims.” Francesca Tresslar Shavertown
“An eye doctor because I have bad eyesight myself and would like to help others if they have these problems.” Olivia Hackenberg Millmont
“A professional soccer player and travel around the world.” Christina Nassaney Wilkes-Barre
“A heart surgeon just for the thrill of saving lives but it would be sad if they died, too.” Evelyn Tocco Wilkes-Barre
“A doctor. They make a good buck and I like to fool around with people, too.” Logan Brace Franklin Twp.
“So I used to be a molecular pharmacologist; but now I’m into holistic foods like teas, jams and juices. Still helping people and enjoying it all.” Eric Garver Factoryville