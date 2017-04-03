Dorcas Society from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dallas plans spring rummage sale

The Dorcas Society of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, will hold its spring rummage sale from 8 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6. Items for sale include clothing for men, women and children, shoes, coats, household goods, games/puzzles/books, linens, small appliances, holiday decorations, jewelry, etc. Homemade baked goods will also be available for purchase. From left, seated, are Hope Beisel, Barbara Shafer, Marge Fritzinger. Standing, Lois Hardisky, Audrey Lago, Chris Bellezza, Cynthia Mahalick, Susan Siperko, Judy Loeffler and Annie Bisher.

