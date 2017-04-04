Flood watch issued for Luzerne County until Saturday

Keep the umbrella and rain boots nearby, because rain is expected for most of the week in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch until 8 a.m. Saturday for Luzerne County. Rainfall is expected to cause “a significant” rise in area rivers. Several points along the Susquehanna River in New York and Northeast Pennsylvania could experience minor flooding or come close to flood levels.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

The forecast

The National Weather Service indicated it was 52 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and overcast skies were reported.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible before 1 p.m. today, and showers will become likely with a possible thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and a chance of showers into the evening hours. Up to a quarter of an inch of total rainfall is expected, but higher amounts could fall in thunderstorms. Today’s high will be near 66.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight, along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. and a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, and the low will be around 47.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Wednesday, with a high near 63.

Clouds will move back into the region on Wednesday night, along with rain likely into the overnight hours. Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected, and the low will be around 45.

Rain is likely on Thursday, along with a chance of thunderstorms. No rainfall amounts have been predicted. The high will be near 52.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist before 9 p.m. Thursday night, followed by rain overnight. The low will be around 40.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

