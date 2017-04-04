Police: Harveys Lake councilman struck trash cans with vehicle, fled scene

HARVEYS LAKE — A borough council member is facing charges after police say he struck several garbage cans and then fled the scene Sunday.

Pending the results of a blood test, Thomas Kehler could also face DUI charges. Harveys Lake’s official website identified Kehler as the vice president of the borough council.

Police Chief Charles Musial said officers were dispatched to the area of Spring Street at 6:44 p.m. Sunday for a report of something struck by a vehicle. The vehicle involved then allegedly left the scene and was seen by witnesses driving on Lakeside Drive.

Musial said pieces of the vehicle were found in the roadway, along with “severe damage” done to garbage cans that Kehler allegedly struck.

Officers were later able to locate Kehler’s vehicle at his girlfriend’s house on Old Lake Road.

Musial said that when Kehler spoke with officers, he acknowledged driving the vehicle and said he was aware he hit something, but said he did not know what he hit.

Musial said Kehler showed signs of intoxication, and that preliminary tests indicated alcohol was in his system.

Kehler then submitted to a blood test, according to Musial.

Musial said that Kehler will be charged with damaging property and fleeing the scene of an accident. Musial added that any additional charges may be filed depending on the results of the blood test.

Kehler previously faced DUI charges in Nov 2014 when officers allegedly saw him swerving on Memorial Highway.

Kehler also was arrested for DUIs in July 1993 in Dallas Borough and in September 1990 in Wilkes-Barre, according to previous Times Leader stories.

