More rain, thunderstorms expected as weekend approaches

Mostly sunny skies will stick around the Wyoming Valley today, but rain will return into tonight and stay for the rest of the week.

Luzerne County remains under a flood watch until 8 a.m. Saturday. Significant rises in area rivers are expected due to the rain, but the rivers are expected to remain below flood levels.

Another low pressure system is expected to move through the region on Thursday and into Friday, with moderate to heavy rain possible.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

The forecast

The National Weather Service indicated it was 50 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and overcast skies were reported.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today, with a high near 62.

Rain is expected into the overnight hours tonight, and up to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall. The low will be around 45.

Thursday will bring a high likelihood of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Up to three quarters of an inch of rain could fall, and the high will be near 53.

Rain will continue into Thursday night, with another quarter of an inch of rain possible. The low will be around 42.

Friday will bring a 70 percent chance of rain to round out the week, but no rainfall amounts have been predicted. The high will be near 46.

Cloudy skies will follow into Friday night, along with a chance of rain before 2 a.m. and a chance of rain and snow showers into Saturday morning. The low will be around 36.

