Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 presented a c heck for $1,000 to the local Veterans Administration Medical Center. This money will be used to support the many activities the VA offers to veterans. VA Representative Joe Kelly accepted on behalf of the hospital. From left, are Darlene Kupstas, finance officer; Kelly, Commander Art Parks, Adjutant George Tucker

