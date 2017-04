Olivia is a 2-year-old Calico mix that is spayed, up-to-date on her shots and feline testing. Olivia is a teaser and a friendly young cat but she does need to be the only pet in a cat-savvy home where there are no small children. In that setting, she would thrive the best. If you are interested in this saucy Calico, please fill out an application online at bcfanimalrefuge.org. Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge is located at 974 Lockville, Dallas and may be reached at 570-333-5265.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_oliviae.jpg Submitted photo