Visitation Day planned for Wyoming Seminary in Kingston and Forty Fort

Wyoming Seminary Upper School in Kingston and Lower School in Forty Fort are offering area elementary, middle and high school students and their families an opportunity to visit either campus during the April Visitation Day on Monday, April 17.

At the Lower School, 1560 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, the April Visitation Day will begin at 8:30 a.m. Students who have already applied to attend the Lower School are invited to experience a typical day at Lower School by shadowing a student in his/her current grade level and joining with other students for lunch. Parent tours of Lower School, which will include a review of financial aid, are available upon request. Call the Lower School Admission Office at 570-718-6610 for more information and to make reservations, or register on line at www.wyomingseminary.org.

The Upper School April Visitation Day program will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Stettler Learning Resources Center, North Sprague Avenue, Kingston. Visiting students will join current students for lunch and attend classes, while parents are invited to attend a welcome address and presentations on preparing for college, the academic curriculum at Sem, and Sem’s financial aid process. Parents also may tour the campus. Visitation Day activities will end at 2:30 p.m. Admission interviews will be given upon request.

For more information, or to sign up for the events, call the Upper School Admission Office at 570-270-2160, or register on line at www.wyomingseminary.org.