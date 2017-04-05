Mother’s Day brunch benefits Misericordia University’s Women with Children program

DALLAS TWP.– Misericordia University is holding the second annual Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch to benefit the Endowed Scholarship Fund for the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children Program on Sunday, May 14 in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. The Bourger Women with Children Advisory Board is hosting the event which will help provide tuition support for student mothers in the program.

The menu includes scrambled eggs, potatoes, French toast, bacon, sausage, a waffle station, granola, yogurt, fruit, Danish pastries, muffins, salads, ham and turkey carving stations, brown sugar glazed salmon, sautéed green beans and tortellini Alfredo Florentine. Coffee, tea and soft drinks will be served along with champagne, and mimosa and Bloody Mary cocktails.

A special children’s buffet will feature macaroni and cheese, chicken fingers, French fries, corn, hot dogs and an ice cream sundae bar with cookies.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and brunch begins at 11 a.m.

There will be a silent auction and a “Parade of Baskets” raffle with some baskets offering more than $500 worth of prizes. A pre-sale on tickets for the “Parade of Baskets” is Friday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Max and Tillie Rosenn Concourse of Insalaco Hall.

Tickets are $50 per adult and $20 for children 12-18 years of age. Children under 12 are admitted free. To register online, visit cougarconnect.misericordia.edu/wwcbrunch17.

For event information or to register by telephone, please call Kim Caffrey, Office of Mission Integration, at 570-674-1877.