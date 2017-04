LEHMAN TWP. — Holy Week services for the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church are as follows:

April 9 – Palm Sunday Services, 8:30 a.m., contemporary service; 10:30 a.m., traditional service.

April 13 – Maundy Thursday Communion, 7 p.m.

April 14 – Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 p.m.

April 16 – Easter sunrise worship service, 6:30 a.m., followed with a a Continental breakfast; 10:30 a.m., combined worship service