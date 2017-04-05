Posted on by

Circus McGurkus held at Dallas Elementary School encourages students to read


Hayden Seidel participates in an activity.


Submitted photo

From left, Mrs. Brenda Baird, Aubrey Templeton, Chloe Fiske, Orleana Templeton, Jillian Jaworski, Lily McBroom and Julia Gavlick enjoy Circus McGurkus.


Submitted photo

From left, Peyton Shaughnessy, Nick Barrouk, Demaya Lias-Lewis, Mia Ellis, Alex Liparela take a break from doing a Circuc McGurkus activity.


Submitted photo

Rocco Luongo is all smiles.


Submitted photo

Teddy Brady loves the drawing activity.


Submitted photo

Chloe Fiske has a good time at Circus McGurkus.


Submitted photo

Lukas Sheare, a student in Mrs. Hogan’s second-grade class, won first place for this drawing.


Submitted photo

This artwork, done by Elsie McCafferty, a fifth-grade student in Mrs. Plank’s class, received runner-up status.


Submitted photo

This drawing by Madison Forrest, a student in Mrs. O’Brien’s first-grade class, was a runner-up.


Submitted photo

DALLAS — In order to boost student participation, Dallas Elementary School held its traditional Read Across America Evening Celebration during the school day this year. Teachers held a Circus McGurkus in the gym. There were games, crafts, and activities all based on Dr. Seuss books. Students attended the circus for about 30 minutes and parents were invited to attend with their child’s class. This event was designed to promote a life-long love of reading, writing, and art. Reading specialist Maria Hosey coordinated the activities.

The schedule was as follows:

Physical games:

· Horton Hears A Who Relay Race

· The Lorax vs. The Once-lers Truffula Tree Challenge

· One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish Ball Toss

· Sight Word Pond

· Star Belly Sneeches Word Race

Crafts

· Cat in the Hat bookmarks

· Create Your Own Truffula Tree

· Oh The Places You Can Paint

Stem challenges:

· The Very Best Nest challenged students to build a nest that protected an egg from a crushing weight (Horton Hatches an Egg).

· Turtle Tower challenged students to stack bottle caps to build the tallest tower (Yertle the Turtle).

· His Royal HIGHness, challenged students to balance a king on two straws.

· Upward and Onward challenged students to make a “hot air” balloon and discover the best way to move it along a course without touching it (Oh, the Places You will Go).

· Ten Apples on Top challenged students to build a tower strong enough to hold an apple. (Ten Apples on Top)

Stack the Cat’s Hat challenged students to build the tallest cat hat out of cups and paper.

