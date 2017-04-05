Civic happenings in the Back Mountain

DHS Class of 1965 will meet

SHAVERTOWN — Dallas High School Class of 1965 will hold its monthly “Dinner with Friends” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Fire & Ice on Toby Creek.

Classmates, spouses, and friends are invited. Call Diana at 570-675-0167 for reservations.

County manager will speak to Chamber

HUNTSVILLE — Luzerne County Manager David Pedri will present an overview of Luzerne County, its management, and current issues and priorities at the BMC April Luncheon on Thursday, April 13 starting at 11:30 at Huntsville Golf Club. Cost to attend is $15 for members, $20 for non-members and advance reservations are requested by contacting Pam Robbins at 570-674-7800, ext. 1134.

For more information, contact the Back Mountain Chamber at 570-675-9380 or email at [email protected] Visit us online at www.backmountainchamber.org.

Self-defense for seniors

DALLAS — A free self-defense and Safety Course for Older Adults will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the Irem Clubhouse, 64 Ridgway Dr.

Senior self-defense is not about physical training, but about learning to be aware of your surroundings, cultivating the right attitude to deter criminals and having a firm grasp on your capabilities. This course will provide the practice, techniques, confidence and preparation necessary to prevent you or a loved one from theft or assault.

Call 570-675-1866 to reserve a spot by Wednesday, April. 26.

Community Yard Sale

SHAVERTOWN — The Huntsville United Methodist Church, 1233 Huntsville Road, is looking for vendors for the Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Cost of space is $10. Contact Kris at 570-477-3748. There will be lots of things for everyone including lots of homemade foods.

Family Fun Day

Dallas – Twin Stacks Center will hold the second annual Family Fun Day from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, Twin Stacks Center, 1100 Twin Stacks Drive Dallas.

The Family Fun day is a free event that includes family-friendly activities that includes performances from local dance teams and gymnasts, games, 50/50 games, basket raffles, a bounce house, children’s yoga, face painting, crafts, therapy animals and much more.

All proceeds from the basket raffles and 20% of each vendor’s sales will go directly to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge. Vendor applications are available. Please contact Allyssa Miller at [email protected]