Back Mountain residents in the news

Gajula serves internship

WILKES-BARRE — Ramya Gajula, of Shavertown and a student at King’s College, recently began a 15-week internship experience at Intermountain Medical Center.

Gajula is a senior neuroscience major.

Five accepted to university

DOYLESTOWN — Five Back Mountain residents have been accepted for admission to Delaware Valley University. They are Kathryn Augustine, of Wyoming; Stone Mannello, of Dallas; Carley Perloff, of Shavertown; Cole Spencer, of Sweet Valley; and Jerimya Stonier, of Shavertown.

Konnick studying in Spain

WILKES-BARRE — Merissa Konnick, of Dallas and a student at King’s College, is currently studying with Spanish Studies Abroad in Seville, Spain and is the recipient of the Marjorie Neusch Massey Study Abroad Scholarship.

Konnick is a junior Spanish major.

Sweeney is sorority president

SELINSROVE — Kelly Sweeney, of Shavertown, has been selected to serve as president of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at Susquehanna University.

Susquehanna is home to five national sororities for women that comprise the Panhellenic Council: Alpha Delta Pi (Gamma Omicron chapter), Kappa Delta (Beta Upsilon chapter), Sigma Gamma Rho (Rho Theta chapter), Sigma Kappa (Epsilon Delta chapter) and Zeta Tau Alpha (Iota Nu chapter).

Boris volunteers for trip

WILKES-BARRE — Michael Boris, of Dallas and student at King’s College, recently volunteered to be part of a week-long SpringSERVE (Students Engaged in Reflective Volunteer Experiences) trip through the Shoval Center for Community Engagement and Learning.

Boris participated in the trip to McClure, Virginia. He and his group worked with the Binns Counts Center and the McClure River Valley Community Development Center, Inc. Volunteers performed home repairs for low-income families.

Alguire inducted into honor society

SELINSGROVE — Gabrielle Alguire, of Tunkhannock, was one of 21 students recently inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma business honor society at Susquehanna University.

Alguire is an accounting major as Susquehanna University. A 2013 graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School, she is the daughter of Kenneth and Michelle Alguire.

Konnick http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Merissa-Konnick.jpg Konnick