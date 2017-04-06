Rain, thunderstorms expected as week ends; sunshine to return by Saturday

Rain is expected for the remainder of the week, but sunshine is expected to return to the Wyoming Valley this weekend.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 45 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and overcast skies were reported.

Luzerne County remains under a flood watch until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected before today, and some storms could produce heavy rainfall. A total of three quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible, and today’s high will be near 51.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue to be possible before 9 p.m. tonight, followed by a chance of showers overnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, and a total of a quarter of an inch of rainfall is possible tonight. The low will be around 42.

A chance of showers is possible before 9 a.m. Friday, followed by rain for the remainder of the day. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible, and the high will be near 44.

Friday night will also bring a chance of rain showers, along with a chance of snow showers into the overnight hours. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, and the low will be around 32.

Mostly sunny skies will return to the Wyoming Valley on Saturday, along with a chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. The high will be near 52.

Mostly clear skies are predicted for Saturday night, with a low around 34.

Mostly sunny skies will round out the weekend on Sunday, with a high near 62. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Sunday night, with a low around 45.

