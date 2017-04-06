Luzerne County government creates Facebook page

Luzerne County government is on Facebook.

County Manager C. David Pedri sent council members an email Thursday afternoon about the development.

“I’m pleased to report that Luzerne County has officially entered social media!” Pedri wrote.

The page is at https://www.facebook.com/LuzerneCountyPA/.

The county’s Facebook presence will serve as a resource to provide information about county events, job openings and programs, Pedri said. It can also be used to issue emergency updates. County employees will monitor the page, and there is no cost, he added.

Photos of the historic county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre and information about an April 11 job fair have already been posted.

The page describes the county as a great place to live, work and visit.

“It has a rich history, a dynamic present and a promising future,” it states.

Pedri invited council members to inform him of any information they want posted.

According to protocol on the page, the county reserves the right to delete comments and/or ban users for a variety of reasons, including posters who advocate illegal activity, promote particular products or political organizations, or compromise criminal or civil investigations.

The site requests online posters to be courteous and avoid comments that are off-topic, profane, obscene, offensive, sexually explicit, inappropriate or inflammatory.

Many area police departments have established Facebook pages for posting alerts and information about arrests.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_FB.jpg

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

