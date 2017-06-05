Posted on by

Scott Williams, of Shavertown, competes in Grand National Speech Tournament


Williams


    WILKES-BARRE — Holy Redeemer High School junior Scott Williams placed 18th in the nation in extemporaneous speaking at the National Catholic Forensics League’s (NCFL) Grand National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.

    The son of Scott and Amy Williams, of Shavertown, Williams was one of seven Redeemer Speech and Debate Team members to attend the national event. He competed in numerous rounds and advanced to the quarter-finals to place in the tournament. In each round, he drew three possible topics in current events and had 30 minutes to choose one and prepare a seven-minute speech given without notes.

    Throughout the year, Williams has competed in many other tournaments as a member of the Redeemer team and has won numerous awards.

