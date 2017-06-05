Generosity of Trucksville United Methodist Church congregation helps Congolese families

In recent weeks, Trucksville United Methodist Church has prayed for nearby Congolese families.

The families arrived in Scranton from a refugee camp in Tanzania, after having fled war-torn Congo almost 20 years before. Many of them arrived in Northeastern PA (funded by United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and recognized by the U.S. Government) just before winter with few resources.

Prompted by a link from friends at Trucksville on Facebook last fall, people from the church met with some of the families to help with translation and learned the Congolese children had started school around November. They were struggling to do their best to adjust, and expressed their need for computers.

Pastor Dick Williams and Pastor Ian Hastings immediately suggested contacting Mission Central to order them.

Mission Central is located two hours away and Pastor Dick and his wife, Pam, made the drive to pick them up and bring them back to Trucksville.

Melissa Boob, a Wilkes student volunteering with the church, gave quick tutorials to each family when the computers were delivered to the homes of the Congolese families in April.