Wednesday is deadline to pay county real estate taxes without penalty

Luzerne County property owners must pay their 2017 county real estate taxes by Wednesday to avoid a 10 percent penalty, which equates to $50 on a $500 bill, according to the treasurer’s office.

Property owners who are cutting it close should be aware of some requirements to ensure they receive credit for making the deadline, the treasurer’s office said.

For example, mailed payments must be postmarked June 7 or earlier. This postmark must come from the U.S. Postal Service. Some wrongly assume mail sent through their private company’s postage machine is automatically postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service, the office said.

When cutting it close, property owners also should avoid online bill payment through their financial institution because these payments often take weeks to process, the office said. While the institution may quickly deduct the payment from a property owner’s bank account, it may not immediately mail, and thus postmark, a check to the county.

There is, however, one exception for prompt online bill payment, but it applies to only the five municipalities in which county taxes are collected by the treasurer’s office: Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Hazleton, Nanticoke and Newport Township.

Property owners in these municipalities have an option to pay the treasurer’s office directly online and receive same-day credit, the treasurer’s office said. The service, which is accessible via the treasurer’s page at www.luzernecounty.org, costs $1.50 for an electronic check or 2.5 percent of the tax bill amount if a debit or credit card is used, with the added fees going to a payment processing company.

County taxes are received by elected tax collectors in 68 other municipalities.

A few county council members had argued earlier this year that in-house collection by the treasurer’s office would be more efficient and possibly lead to cost savings, but a majority said elected collectors provide valuable customer service within each jurisdiction.

The county’s three remaining municipalities — Kingston, Kingston Township and Wilkes-Barre Township — are under home rule and collect their own county taxes.

Tax bills identify collectors. A list of all collectors and their contact information also has been posted on the county website.

The treasurer’s office is on the first floor of the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre and open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Failure to receive a bill does not relieve property owners of their obligation to pay, the treasurer’s office said. Address changes should be reported to tax collectors.

Dec. 29 is the last day to pay 2017 taxes before they are forwarded to the county tax claim office, where additional penalties are imposed.

Approximately 81 percent of revenue in the county’s $134.85 million general fund operating budget this year comes from real estate taxes.

The county budgeted $109.2 million from current-year tax receipts and collected $93.99 million as of Monday, or 86 percent, according to county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz.

County taxes increased 4 percent this year, which amounts to $23 more per year on a property assessed at $100,000.

The county administration said the additional $4.2 million from the hike was needed for an increased employee pension fund subsidy, higher staffing costs, anticipated litigation settlement expenses and other payments that will allow the county to maintain the same level of services.

Swetz http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_swetz.jpg Swetz

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.