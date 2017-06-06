Chance of showers, thunderstorms to persist as week progresses

The chance of showers will linger in the Wyoming Valley, but the chance of rain will lessen as the week rolls along.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 58 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and overcast skies were reported.

Showers, along with a possible thunderstorm, are expected today. Up to a half an inch of total rainfall is possible, and today’s high will be near 67.

Showers will be likely before 9 p.m. tonight, and a thunderstorm is also possible. Up to a quarter of an inch of total rainfall is predicted. Cloudy skies are expected otherwise, and the low will be around 51.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday, along with a slight chance of showers before 3 p.m. The high will be near 67.

A slight chance of showers is also possible before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy skies are expected otherwise, and the low will be around 49.

Partly sunny skies will return on Thursday, but there will be a slight chance of showers. Thunderstorms will also be possible after 3 p.m. The high will be near 71.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Thursday night, along with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 51.

By Travis Kellar

