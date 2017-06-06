Busy year for Luzerne County government union contract negotiations

It’s a busy year for union contract negotiations in Luzerne County government.

The county is in binding arbitration with detectives over a contract that expired the end of last year, and contract talks are nearing for five other agreements that run out the end of 2017.

County Manager C. David Pedri said Tuesday he can’t discuss pending negotiations but pointed to the county’s fiscal struggles.

The county owes approximately $325 million to repay debt through 2028 and has a deficit last set at $9.4 million in 2015.

“The county values its employees, but we are in a severe financial bind that has been well documented,” Pedri said. “I hope that the negotiations will end with an amicable resolution for all sides.”

Under the customized home rule government, county council is not directly involved in the negotiations but has the final say on union contract approval.

Three of the contracts expiring Dec. 31 cover approximately 300 employees in Children and Youth, Mental Health and Developmental Services and Aging — all represented by Teamsters Local 401.

Local Teamsters union head Pat Connors said Tuesday he expects negotiations to begin in early September.

The two remaining expiring contracts involve unions represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, known as AFSCME:

• Residual union — 185 clerks, typists, building and grounds and security workers and 911 dispatchers

• Court-related — 90 sheriff deputies and clerical workers in various departments, including the civil and criminal court records, deeds, public defender’s and district attorney’s offices.

Negotiations on both AFSCME contracts are set to start this month, said county Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik.

The nine detectives are part of their own union, the Luzerne County Detectives’ Association.

A second binding arbitration hearing with detectives is scheduled for later this month, Parsnik said.

Binding arbitration is an option for unions unable to strike. The arbitration board consists of a county and union representative and a neutral representative selected by those two.

The detectives’ expired contract was determined through arbitration and took effect in 2012. In that agreement, detectives received no raise in 2012 and 2-percent pay increases for the remaining four years. The detectives are currently paid $66,801 to $106,234, depending on their tenure. That compensation includes a length-of-service, or longevity, bonus, county records show.

In recent years, the administration has pushed to eliminate longevity bonuses or switch them to flat amounts instead of formulas. Reducing the number of sick days for new employees and converting all employees to 10-percent health insurance contributions have been other goals.

Of the five contracts expiring the end of this year, the court-related unit is the only one that has the right to seek binding arbitration, records show.

Other pacts

Contracts with the county’s four remaining unions expire the end of 2018, records show: probation officers and domestic relations support officers represented by their own Court Appointed Professional Employees Association; assistant district attorneys/public defenders under Teamsters; court-appointed support workers belonging to AFSCME; and prison corrections officers and other staff in LIUNA Local 1310.

Approximately 50 supervisors in the three human service agencies are represented by Teamsters and covered by memorandums of understandings that expire the end of 2019.

The 300 non-union employees adhere to benefits in a personnel policy adopted by prior county commissioners before the 2012 implementation of home rule. Hiring protocol and other human resources matters are governed by a council-adopted personnel code required by the home rule charter.

Pedri said Tuesday that all personnel policies and procedures are under review for possible changes, including some that must be approved by council.

“Our code and policies need to be updated to be clear exactly what we are expecting of our employees,” Pedri said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

