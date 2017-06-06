Luzerne County manager approves payroll software contract

Luzerne County has purchased a new payroll processing system from human resources management company ADP LLC, according to a contract recently signed by county Manager C. David Pedri.

The administration has been discussing the planned contract for months, saying a new and more efficient system is needed to link data from the county’s biometric time clocks and personnel records on vacation and sick days and other time off.

“The way we do payroll now, it’s pretty much a paper-driven system where workers have to call up and submit paper information because there’s no direct link,” said Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik.

“This eliminates all paper submission. Now everything will be housed in the cloud,” said Parsnik, in reference to virtual data storage.

ADP will receive a one-time implementation fee of $197,650 to set up the program, according to the contract, which has been posted on the manager’s page at www.luzernecounty.org.

Travel and expenses related to implementation services are not included in this one-time implementation fee and will be capped at $71,565, the contract states.

The payment for ongoing services for an estimated 1,400 county employees is $5.50 per employee per month, which would amount to $92,400 annually.

Other fees may apply if the county requests additional options.

With the new system, pay stubs will show employees the amount of time off they have used to date and the amount remaining, Parsnik said.

All employees must log their time through the biometric time clocks under the new system because it will be the only way to receive pay, Parsnik said. The finger-scan clocks were purchased years ago from Chelmsford, Mass.-based Kronos Inc.

“Some employees still are signing in on paper. Now they all must punch in their time in Kronos because that will determine what people are paid,” Parsnik said.

The conversion also will correct an out-of-sync payroll schedule that prepays some employees for time they have not yet worked. This payroll schedule problem has been identified as an issue that must be corrected for at least a decade.

Employees are paid on the same day but for different time periods, with some in arrears and others in advance. The hours for those paid in advance must be estimated to process their paychecks on time, with errors corrected after the fact. Officials say a significant percentage of workers fall into the advance-pay category, but the number was not immediately available.

The conversion to one payroll schedule may be implemented over several pay periods. Parsnik expects the change to occur in late 2017 or early 2018.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

