Rain expected to hold off until Thursday night


By Travis Kellar - [email protected]

    The forecast looks quiet through Thursday, but the chance for rain and thunderstorms will return as the weekend approaches.

    The National Weather Service indicated it was 50 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and overcast skies were reported.

    Cloudy skies are expected today, with a high near 69.

    Partly cloudy skies will follow into tonight, along with patchy fog after 3 a.m. Tonight’s low will be around 50.

    Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. Thursday — otherwise, mostly sunny skies are predicted. The high will be near 75.

    Thursday night is expected to bring mostly cloudy skies, along with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, and the low will be around 51.

    Partly cloudy skies are predicted for Friday, along with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 75.

    Partly cloudy skies will carry over into Friday night, along with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 56.

