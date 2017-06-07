Rain expected to hold off until Thursday night

The forecast looks quiet through Thursday, but the chance for rain and thunderstorms will return as the weekend approaches.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 50 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and overcast skies were reported.

Cloudy skies are expected today, with a high near 69.

Partly cloudy skies will follow into tonight, along with patchy fog after 3 a.m. Tonight’s low will be around 50.

Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. Thursday — otherwise, mostly sunny skies are predicted. The high will be near 75.

Thursday night is expected to bring mostly cloudy skies, along with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, and the low will be around 51.

Partly cloudy skies are predicted for Friday, along with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 75.

Partly cloudy skies will carry over into Friday night, along with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 56.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information!

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_NWSLogo_400x400-4.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews