Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 awards contest winners


Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 held an awards ceremony for essay and scholarship winners at the Post. From left, first row, are Nicole Finney, Olivia Zablocky, Megan Parsons, Michaela Murphy, Caroline Kerkowski. Second row, Clarence J. Michael, Darlene Kupstas, George Tucker, Joe Kelley, Art Parks, Commander, Brian Orbin, Jonathon Scintilla.


    DALLAS — Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 held an awards ceremony for essay and scholarship winners at the Post. Parents and students attended and were treated to refreshments after the recognition of the winners and presentation of awards.

    A silver medal, certificate and a check of $100 was presented to Olivia Zablocky for second place in the essay contest. Nicole Finney was presented with a certificate, a medal, and a check for her second place in the District 12 essay contest.

    Michaela Murphy and Caroline Kerkoski were presented with certificates and $500 checks for scholarship awards. Brian Orbin and Megan Parsons were presented with certificates and $500 checks for successfully completing their first year at LCCC in their respective studies.

    Legion members who attended the ceremony were recognized. A moment of silent prayer was offered for former Commander James Baloga who played a significant role in the past presentations.

