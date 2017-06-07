Posted on by

Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction will affect Dallas Borough roads


    DALLAS — Dallas Borough Council announces the following roads will be marked as one-way directional for traffic on July 6, 7, 8 and 9 in the best interest of public safety in association with the 71st Annual Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction:

    Franklin Street – One-way directional traffic from Huntsville Road toward Main Street

    Lehman Avenue – One-way directional traffic from Machell Avenue toward Huntsville Road

    Norton Avenue – One-way directional traffic from Huntsville Road to Machell Avenue

    Forward questions and/or comments to the borough manager’s office 570-675-1389.

