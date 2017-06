The Meadows Manor, 200 Lake St., Dallas, will host an Open House from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Refreshments will be served and entertainment will be provided by Windfall. Personalized tours will be offered and staff will be on hand to answer questions. For more information or to make a reservation, call 570-675-9336. From left, seated, are Paul Komensky, Linda Kanarr, Valarie Steele, Janet Mazur. Standing, Susan Cooper, Melissa Margotta, Donna Cumbo, Mark Olander.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_IMG_2575-2-.jpg Submitted photo