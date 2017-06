Dover is a 1-year-old Blue Tick Coonhound full of energy and love. He is the goofiest boy and everyone loves him. He would do best in a home that has experience with separation anxiety. He gets along with kids, but is dog selective. Come on out and meet this handsome hound. Blue Chip is located at 974 Lockville Road in Dallas. The phone is 570-333-5265.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_dover.jpg Submitted photo