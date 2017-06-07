Luzerne County Children and Youth continues tackling caseworker vacancies

Luzerne County officials optimistically predicted in early April that the number of Children and Youth caseworker vacancies would be reduced to 10 openings in several weeks.

The county is almost there but didn’t quite reach the target. As of Wednesday, the caseworker vacancy count was 16, according to the human resources department.

Fifteen caseworkers were hired in April and May, and three left during that period, for a net gain of 12 hirings, said county Manager C. David Pedri’s latest online personnel reports.

The agency would be fully staffed at 108 caseworkers and now has 92, officials said.

Caseworker vacancies hovered around 40 in November, county Children and Youth Executive Director Joanne Van Saun had alerted county council members that month.

The reduction from 40 to 16 is evidence of the county’s concerted effort to recruit, hire and train caseworkers, Pedri said Wednesday.

The agency has struggled with caseworker shortages for years because the position requires employees to enter homes to investigate alleged abuse or neglect, often exposing them to charged situations, Pedri said.

Filling vacancies will reduce caseloads and allow caseworkers to spend more time on each case, he said.

“This is a very difficult job, but an extremely important one,” Pedri said. “Our caseworkers right now are a very dedicated group. They work extremely hard every day.”

The positions are continuously posted at www.luzernecounty.org. The entry-level caseworker I positions start at $29,371 annually, while caseworker II jobs requiring less supervision and training begin at $31,764 annually.

Applicants must pass a state civil service exam.

The administration is studying other counties that have opted out of the state civil service system to determine if in-house applicant testing and assessment would be more efficient and speed up hiring, Pedri said.

Caseworker shortages contributed to a series of Children and Youth license downgrades, officials have said. The state restored the agency to full license status in April, pointing to significant progress implementing a corrective plan.

The latest state inspection completed in January and February concluded the county has continued an “aggressive” hiring practice but still wrestles with staff departures.

“Therefore, instability in staffing continues to plague the agency and the number of vacancies continues to vacillate weekly,” the report said, describing insufficient staff as a lingering “core problem.”

The state Department of Human Services’ regional office has received a large number of complaints from parents, relatives, community members and foster/kinship parents regarding a lack of return phone calls from agency staff, the report said.

Despite continued staffing deficiencies, the agency continues to make notable progress in deficient areas cited in prior licensing inspections, the state said, citing improved documentation and timely completion and supervisory review of safety assessments.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

