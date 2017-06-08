Hot, sunny weekend expected for the Wyoming Valley

Other than a slight chance of rain, it is shaping up to be a hot and sunny weekend in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 50 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today, with a high near 77. Partly cloudy skies will carry over into tonight, with a low around 51.

Partly sunny skies will wrap up the week on Friday, along with a 30 percent chance of showers. Thunderstorms are also possible after 10 a.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected, and the high will be near 76.

Friday night will bring partly cloudy skies, and the low will be around 56.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Saturday, along with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80.

Partly cloudy skies will follow into Saturday night, with a low around 61.

Sunny skies will wrap up the weekend on Sunday, with a high near 88. Clear skies are predicted for Sunday night, with a low around 65.

By Travis Kellar

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

