Sunshine, hot temperatures expected this weekend

Aside from a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, sunshine and hot temperatures are expected this weekend.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 55 degrees as of 7:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and mostly sunny skies were reported.

Mostly sunny skies will round out the week today, along with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 79.

Clouds will increase tonight, and there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Tonight’s low will be around 57.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Saturday, along with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. Saturday’s high will be near 83.

Partly cloudy skies will carry over into Saturday night, with a low around 63.

Sunday is expected to bring sunny skies, with a high near 90. Clear skies are predicted for Saturday night, with a low around 64.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

