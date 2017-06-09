Eight graduate from Luzerne County’s drug court

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer told eight Luzerne County drug court graduates Friday they are an important component in targeting the area’s opioid epidemic because they prove addicts can successfully complete treatment and recover.

“You are going to now be a role model to everybody in our community,” the Kingston Republican said during a ceremony at the county courthouse. “Wear it with a badge of honor in our community.”

Created in 2006, the court is for adults charged with non-violent criminal offenses linked to drug or alcohol addiction. To avoid jail time, participants must spend a year or more proving they can stay drug-free, complete intense drug treatment and become responsible citizens. Charges are dismissed upon graduation.

All graduates are currently working or in school, officials said.

“It is not an easy program,” county Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. told the courtroom crowd that also included friends and relatives of graduates and county court branch staffers involved in the program.

He urged graduates to believe in themselves and not succumb to negative influences.

“Don’t let other people drag you down,” he said. “Be your own person.”

Graduate Anthony Carannante, of Nanticoke, also spoke during the ceremony about his commitment to sobriety and other goals and his appreciation for loved ones who did not give up on him.

“It’s a miracle,” he said of his turnaround in recovery.

Carannante offered his name for publication, but the county does not identify graduates without their permission.

The court has been credited with saving money on prison costs and helping addicts focus on rehabilitation.

County drug court coordinator Kelly Cesari tallied the prison savings at $6.9 million since the court’s inception.

The county pays approximately $12 per day for each court client, compared to $110 for prison lodging, officials said.

A total 168 have graduated from the court to date, Cesari said.

The recidivism rate for graduates is 13 percent during the first year, 7 percent in the second year and 4 percent in the third, Cesari said.

Nationally, the recidivism rate for drug courts is 66 percent, she said.

Kaufer said the county court’s low recidivism rate should be celebrated amid coverage about the negative aspects of the opioid problem. Opioids contributed to a record 140 drug overdose deaths in the county last year, the coroner’s office has said.

The state legislator has co-founded the PA HOPE (Heroin, Opioid, Prevention and Education) Caucus and introduced bills that would facilitate detoxification and treatment, require certification for drug and alcohol recovery houses that receive public funding and implement other strategies designed to prevent new addiction and help those already addicted.

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer addresses the opioid epidemic at the drug court graduation ceremony Friday at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

