Mostly sunny, high temperatures this weekend in Wyoming Valley


    You can expect mostly sunny skies and a chance of showers, with high temperatures this weekend in the Wyoming Valley.

    The National Weather Service indicated it was 63 degrees as of 7:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and mostly cloudy skies were reported.

    Today calls for a slight chance of showers between 8 and 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

    Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

    Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 90.

    Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

    Monday calls for sunny skies, with a high near 90.

    Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 68.

