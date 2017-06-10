Mostly sunny, high temperatures this weekend in Wyoming Valley

You can expect mostly sunny skies and a chance of showers, with high temperatures this weekend in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 63 degrees as of 7:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and mostly cloudy skies were reported.

Today calls for a slight chance of showers between 8 and 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday calls for sunny skies, with a high near 90.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!