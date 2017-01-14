Your voice: Left-wingers showing their hypocrisy

President Obama has stated: “Because when you try to sow the seeds of doubt in people’s mind about the legitimacy of our elections, that undermines our democracy. Then you are doing the work of our adversaries for them.”

Hillary Clinton has stated: “We’ve been around for 240 years. We’ve had free and fair elections. We’ve accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them.”

Many left-wingers echoed the above; then Trump won the election.

Now, hypocrisy reigns completely. Now, according to these same hypocrites, the election was rigged because of the FBI, the irredeemable, un-American and deplorable (racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic) Trump voters, and so on.

The electors were being threatened with death by the out-of-control, left-wing thugs. In the end, Trump’s lead increased in electoral votes. The delusional, pompous Hollywood elitists are doing their best to delegitimize the election.

The left-wing, lawless thugs rioted, injuring police officers, destroying private and public property, burning the American flag, waving the Mexican flag, and beating up suspected Trump supporters.

A recount was pursued that gave Trump more votes in Wisconsin, showed voter fraud in Detroit — helping Hillary — and a judge in Pennsylvania stated the recount “bordered on the irrational.”

Now they want to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for her loss. Putin has been attempting to delegitimize elections all over the world for decades. He has accomplished exactly what he wanted with the generous, horrifying help of the left-wing insurrectionists.

God Bless America, the flag some of us served under and some died under, and keep America safe from these irresponsible, irrational insurrectionists.

Charles Mangan

Kingston