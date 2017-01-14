Your voice: Tired of paying taxes

Taxes, taxes, and more taxes. Why should I keep paying?

The new year has not even come, and I am being taxed again.

Now, can someone answer me this question?

Come Jan. 20, 2017, we will have a new president, Donald Trump.

Trump has not paid his taxes, claiming he was smart enough to know the so-called “loop holes” in the tax system.

Well, now that Trump will be the new commander-in-chief, can’t I use the president as a “loop hole” for not having to pay my federal taxes.

Trump doesn’t — so why should I? Just think of the money I’ll save. I can use the trickle-down effect as I see fit.

Thomas Stambaugh Sr.

Plymouth