The editorial cartoon for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, depicting the Red Army choir singing at President Trump’s inauguration struck a chord in my memory bank of melodies.

Perhaps the choir will sing the Russian navy song: “Red Sails in the Sunset” or the choir will change “Let’s All Sing Like the Birdies Sing, Tweet, Tweet, Tweet” to “Let’s All Sing Like the Trumpater Tweets, Tweet, Tweet, Tweet” in honor of the Tweeter-in-Chief?

Bob Singer

Wilkes-Barre